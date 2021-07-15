Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is the world’s premier live entertainment company, consisting of Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Front Line Management Group. The Company engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its concert pipe. Live Nation owns and operates many venues, including House of Blues music venues and locations, such as The Fillmore in San Francisco, Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre in New York and London’s Wembley Arena. In addition, it also produces, promotes or hosts theatrical, specialized motor sports and other live entertainment events. The Company is driving major innovations in ticketing technology, marketing and service. It offers ticket sales, ticket resale services, and marketing and distribution through ticketmaster.com, an e-commerce site on the Internet. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and is based in Beverly Hills, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

NYSE:LYV opened at $80.94 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $845,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

