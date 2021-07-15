Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,983 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOKB. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.92 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

