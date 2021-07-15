LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $83.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 176.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 38,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.