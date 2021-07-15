Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.