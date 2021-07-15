Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0534 on Top Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.19 million and $796,311.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,229,087 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

