Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Update

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of CHNA opened at $45.54 on Thursday. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47.
Loncar China BioPharma ETF Company Profile
Read More: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncar China BioPharma ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.