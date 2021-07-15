Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 145,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,741,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Lufax alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.65.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.