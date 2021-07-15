Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 250,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mission Produce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth $8,929,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $6,307,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

