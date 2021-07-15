Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $80,816,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,974,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,800,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

LAZR opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.87.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

