Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.47.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

LUG opened at C$10.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 40.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.44. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.