Lynrock Lake LP Makes New $366,000 Investment in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Universal Electronics accounts for approximately 0.0% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Universal Electronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 30,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 32,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,692. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $641.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. Research analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Imperial Capital began coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

