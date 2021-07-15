Lynrock Lake LP Purchases New Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 566,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,000. BOX makes up approximately 0.9% of Lynrock Lake LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BOX by 339.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BOX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,740. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.