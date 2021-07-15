M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.80 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:WINK opened at GBX 195.80 ($2.56) on Thursday. M Winkworth has a 52 week low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of £24.93 million and a P/E ratio of 21.52.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

