MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Holdings Decreased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,192 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.18% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $128,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,944 shares of company stock worth $7,390,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $58.83 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -840.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.19.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

