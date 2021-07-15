Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $1,344,138.32 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

M opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Macy’s by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,083,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 108,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,536,000. Finally, H2O AM LLP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

