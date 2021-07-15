Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $63.55 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

