Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $446.13 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $455.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.24.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.