Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $197.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $304.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.65.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

