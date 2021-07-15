Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $215,000 Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $94.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

