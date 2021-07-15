Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Uxin by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uxin during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Uxin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Uxin by 4,713.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UXIN opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.26. Uxin Limited has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

