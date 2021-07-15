Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after purchasing an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 33,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

