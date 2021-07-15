Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 651.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 549,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 476,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 161.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 737,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after buying an additional 455,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after acquiring an additional 396,605 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Shares of NIO opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

