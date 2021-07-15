Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.65, for a total value of $511,650.00.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00.

REGN opened at $581.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $748,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $228,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.47.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

