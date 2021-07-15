Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Update

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 16,450.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRTMF opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maritime Resources in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

