Mark A. Ledoux Sells 5,000 Shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,393.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

NASDAQ:NAII traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 75,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,157. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

