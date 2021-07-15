Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

