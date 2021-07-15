Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $12.41 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $355.70 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $201.04 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.38. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after acquiring an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $113,608,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.