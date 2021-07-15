Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.38. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $201.04 and a 12 month high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

