Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Raised by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $389.47. The stock had a trading volume of 120,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.58. The company has a market cap of $385.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,638 shares of company stock worth $12,067,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.38.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.