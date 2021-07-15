Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $393.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $394.74.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total value of $5,787,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,638 shares of company stock worth $12,067,618 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $390.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.58. The firm has a market cap of $387.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

