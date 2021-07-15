Masters Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,061,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,617,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,866 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.