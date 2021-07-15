Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Materialise posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

MTLS stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

