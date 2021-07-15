Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $1,867,968.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,867,968.00.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

