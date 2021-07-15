Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $1,867,968.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,867,968.00.
Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,320,132.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19.
MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
