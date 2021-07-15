McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.22 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

