McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD stock opened at $235.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $189.88 and a 12 month high of $239.05. The stock has a market cap of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

