McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Raised to $2.10 at Roth Capital

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital from $2.00 to $2.10 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

NYSE:MUX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 67.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 65.9% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.