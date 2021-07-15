MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in June

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 8,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MDMP opened at 0.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.12. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

