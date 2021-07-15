MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in June

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 8,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MDMP opened at 0.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.12. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94.
About MDM Permian
