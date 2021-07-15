MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham Sells 75,000 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $6,894,000.00.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,085. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

