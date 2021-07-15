Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43. Medicine Man Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.25.
