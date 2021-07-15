Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the June 15th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43. Medicine Man Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.25.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. As of March 17, 2021, it owned and operated 17 dispensaries in Colorado under the brand name Star Buds. In addition, the company provides consulting services for cannabis businesses; and Three A Light, cannabis grower's guide book.

