Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 13,050 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $2,387,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,287,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.
Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $182.42. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,965. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71.
Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
