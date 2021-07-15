Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle Sells 13,050 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $2,387,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,287,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $182.42. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,965. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

