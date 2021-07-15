MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.
Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.33. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
