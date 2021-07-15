MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MEG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.33. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.14 and a 1-year high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

