MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,821 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
