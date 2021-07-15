Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Up 128.3% in June

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the June 15th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MTSL opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.96. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.63% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

