MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MKKGY stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

