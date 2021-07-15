Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLAB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,834 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $280.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.66 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $307.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

