Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.90 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-$3.750 EPS.

Shares of MEI opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

