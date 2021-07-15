MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Sells $505,128.00 in Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00.

Shares of MET stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.