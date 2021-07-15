Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $19,750,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVT opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 16.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Red Violet by 149.7% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 130,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Violet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Red Violet by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares during the last quarter. 36.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.