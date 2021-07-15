MimbleWimbleCoin Price Hits $3.86 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $41.53 million and approximately $202,815.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00012144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00383079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $533.81 or 0.01678587 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,754,654 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

