Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 21,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,099,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock worth $11,639,592 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.